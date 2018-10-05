Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli overtakes Virender Sehwag with 24th Test hundred

Adding miseries to West Indies Indian captain Virat Kohli touched century on the second day test against Indies in Rajkot. Kohli completed 3000 Test runs in India during his knock and scored his 24th Test hundred making his way to become the fourth in the list for most Test centuries by Indians. Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 51 hundreds, Rahul Dravid is second with 36 centuries while Sunil Gavaskar is third with 34 hundreds.