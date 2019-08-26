Ind vs WI: Team's support helps to express myself, says Hanuma Vihari

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, who played a crucial knock of 93 runs in the second innings of the first test against West Indies, which lost the match with a hefty margin of 318 runs, said the trust of the team gives him the freedom to express himself on the field. West Indies had forced India to bat first after winning the toss in the test match, but the tides turned in India's favour as the match progressed. Men in Blue had given WI a laborious target of 419 runs in the second innings on the back of Ajinkya Rahane's century and Vihari's solid 93-run inning. The WI boys crumbled under the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah who completed his fourth five-wicket haul.