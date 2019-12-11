Ind vs WI: We need to stick to our strengths and will do what's best for team, says KL Rahul

India won the third T-20I match by 67 runs against West Indies in Mumbai on December 11. The 'Men in Blue' have won the T-20I series by 2-1. While addressing the post match press conference, opening batsman of the Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul said, "Each team has its own strengths and we do have big six hitters and all of us can hit sixes but we are most skilled and we still manage to get 220 or 240 total." "It is not the first time that we have made 200 plus total and have done it often," he added. "We need to stick to our strengths and what works best for us and our team. What we are all blessed with is strength and we try to use it. We back our strength," he further stated.