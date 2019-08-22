Ind vs WI: Start of our inning was freaky as wicket was tricky and sticky, says Ajinkya Rahane

With the two-match test series against the West Indies, India began their campaign in the World Test Championship on August 22. India scored 203/6 in 68.5 overs against the West Indies at stumps on Day 1. While addressing the post match press conference in Antigua, Vice-Captain and batsman of the Indian test cricket team Ajinkya Rahane said, "The start of our inning initially was freaky as wicket was very tricky and sticky. I thought West Indies bowler did pretty well in that session." "The partnership between me and KL Rahul was crucial in that particular situation. Our actual motive was to play one ball at a time in the first session," Rahane added.