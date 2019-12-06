Ind vs WI: Kohli carried on and finished game for us, says KL Rahul

India went 1-0 up in Hyderabad after beating West Indies in the first T-20I match by 209/4. WI lost to India by 6 wickets in 18.4 overs, where Virat Kohli secured 94*, and KL Rahul 62. While addressing the post match press conference, opening batsman of the Indian cricket team KL Rahul said, "I am not saying that the wicket was bad and both teams secured 200 plus and chased it in 19 overs. It wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on and when you are chasing 200 plus runs then obviously you want to come out hard. We knew that once we will get a few balls in the middle then it will start bringing lot more runs." "We just kept the intent going and we knew the plans were clear that we have to hit boundaries," he added. "Once you were set it was the best chance for the batsman to score run for someone who is set and fortunately Virat Kohli carried on and finished the game for us.