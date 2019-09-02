Ind vs WI Jamaica test: Duke Ball helped me in gaining confidence, says Bumrah

India ended day three of the second Test match at Jamaica's Sabina Park in a dominant position after setting target of 468 for West Indies. In pursuit of 468, Windies got off to a poor start as the side lost its opener Kraigg Brathwaite (3) in the third over of the innings. While addressing the post match press conference, Indian cricket team bowler Jasprit Bumrah said, "I have been working on a lot of deliveries and have played a lot of cricket in England including lot of test matches with a duke ball. There is lot of movement in the duke ball so a player gets lot of confidence which also helped me." "Ball in good areas, create pressure and try to ball full as this was the plan going on in the first innings," Bumrah added. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India as he scalped six wickets, and, with the lone wicket, Ishant became the most successful Indian pace bowler outside Asia.