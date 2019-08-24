Ind vs WI: Ishant Sharma's 2 caught and bowled was turning point of game, says Ravindra Jadeja

After winning the toss and putting India to bat on Day 1 of the first test match, the hosts (West Indies) utilised the bowling conditions in the first two sessions by sending India's top order batsman back to the pavilion. Later, chasing India's first innings score of 297 on Day 2 of the 1st test match in Antigua, West Indies have ended the day at 189/8 in 59 overs, still trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors, as he romped to his 9th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. While addressing the post match press conference in Antigua, the all-rounder batsman of the Indian cricket team Ravindra Jadeja said, "It really feels overwhelming when captain trust you and consider as a main player of the squad. It really boosts up my confidence level which is a positive thing as a player for me." Talking about Ishant Sharma's performance Jadeja added, "Taking two catches was the turning point of the game. He did those two caught and bowled spectacularly."