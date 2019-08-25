Ind vs WI: 'I don't like spinners to settle down', says KL Rahul

After winning the toss on Day 1 of the first test match and putting India to bat, the hosts (West Indies) utilised the bowling conditions well. But, at the end of day 3, India is leading by 260 runs and score of the Men in Blue is 185/3 in 72 overs. While addressing the post match press conference in Antigua, the wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, said, "I have always been a player who likes to play shots against the spinners and I don't like them to settle down." "As you play more maybe you understand when to use your shots more than anything else. It is not just that you will never play the shot but when to use it comes with experience."