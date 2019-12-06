Ind vs WI: Discipline in bowling let us down in game, says Skipper Kieron Pollard

India went 1-0 up in Hyderabad after beating West Indies in the first T-20I match by 209/4. WI lost to India by 6 wickets in 18.4 overs, where Virat Kohli secured 94*, and KL Rahul 62. While addressing the post match press conference, the skipper of West Indies Cricket Team, Kieron Pollard said, "I think we batted pretty well and we scored more than 200 runs. Our discipline in ball let us down tonight and there were 23 extras given by our bowlers." "You can find out the negative out of any situation but that is not life is all about," he added. "You will not get everything right overnight but work is in progress," Pollard further stated.