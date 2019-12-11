Ind vs WI: Didn't execute as we wanted, says Kieron Pollard

India won the third T-20I match by 67 runs against West Indies in Mumbai on December 11. The 'Men in Blue' have won the T-20I series by 2-1. While addressing the post match press conference, the skipper of West Indies Cricket Team, Kieron Pollard said, "I thought we didn't execute as we wanted. This series was in terms of where we need to improve. They got away from us but we have chased 230 against South Africa so it wasn't impossible but it was going to be a top level battle." "We fought till the end but having said that as a batting unit in this series we were consistent," he added. "Guys are going in right direction as they are showing their intent but it was a good stuff for us throughout the series," he further stated.