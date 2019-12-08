Ind vs WI: Will come back in next game, says Shivam Dube

West Indies beat India in the second T20I in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 08 by 8 wickets. The series is all level by 1-1 each heading into the decider game. The third T20I will be played in Mumbai on December 11. While addressing the post match press conference, the batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shivam Dube spoke on his maiden T20I half-century. He said, "It is really special for me as it's first 50 from my side to Indian team but I'm not happy because winning the match is more important for me." "I am going from Trivandrum with good memories, unfortunately we lost the match," he added. "We dropped some catches but that is a part of game. We will come back in the next game for sure," Dube further stated.