Ind vs SA: Team is here to play in traditional South African way, says Van Der Dussen

Ahead of the third T20I against host India, South African cricket team's Vice Captain Rassie Van Der Dussen on September 21 said that his team is in India to compete in the 'traditional South African way' even though the Proteas is trailing in terms of Men in Blue's firepower. "We got a young squad now but we came here to compete in the traditional South African way, try hard, play hard," said Dussen. The South African team lost the second T20 International by seven wickets.