Ahead of 3rd T20I match against South Africa on September 22, Indian team practiced on field in Bengaluru. Captain Virat Kohli and his troops are all set to lock horns against South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India had sealed victory by 7 wickets against South Africa in the 2nd T20 while the first match was washed out due to rains.