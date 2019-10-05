Ind vs SA: 'We still have a shot,' says Proteas pacer on 395-run target

South Africa bawler Vernon Philander October 5 hailed Indian batting lineup by saying that the 'Men in Blue' tackle Proteas spinner really well. "I think it is about understanding your role. When we came here, both I and Rabada understood that we need to keep the asking run-rate in check. Unfortunately, India played our spinners really well, our main job was to keep it quiet. I knew I had to keep it tight today, but India played our spinners really well," Philander said. "I still think we are in with a shout tomorrow. We started really nicely well with the ball. They have got the runs on the board, we have to make sure to be on the top of our game tomorrow and hopefully get close," Philander said. Day four of first India vs South Africa test has ended. Proteas at the end of the day was at 11/1, and needed 384 runs to win the match.