Ind vs SA: Shami's magnificent spell put team back in game: Bowling coach on Vizag test win

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on October 8 hailed Mohammed Shami for his magnificent performance in 2nd innings of first test match in Visakhapatnam. "In the second innings, he (Shami) came up with a magnificent spell. Also if you look the way number 8th wicket and 9th wicket stand and the last wicket too, the kind of resistance they showed they are up for it and I thought it was purely magnificent spell by Shami that put us back in the game. Otherwise I think the conditions could have been very difficult," Arun said.