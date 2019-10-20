Ind vs SA: It was Rohit's day, says Proteas spinner on hitman's double ton

On second day of the third test match played between the 'Men in Blue' and 'Proteas', game was called off early due to bad lights. The 3rd test match began in Jharkhand's Ranchi on October 19. Umpires decided that no further play can be possible on the day due to bad lights. Indian Cricket Team ended the day in a strong position at 497/9 (declared) while South Africa (9/2) trailed India by 488 runs at stumps today. While addressing the post-match press conference, South African Cricket team Left-arm spinner George Linde said, "It's been lessons to be honest as 'Proteas' didn't expect to play test cricket and in this year, we didn't expect to come back to play the test series. If you told me to take four wickets then I can take it anytime in a year." "Unfortunately, it wasn't our day as it was Rohit's day so he played well and well done to him," he added.