Ind vs SA: Rohit, Rahane punished the ball once wicket settled: Batting Coach

While addressing a press conference post the stumps on day one of the third test between India and South Africa, host team's batting Vikram Rathore said that although there was some help in the track for the bowlers, once the wicket settled Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma punished the ball with great intent. "Ajinkya Rahane showed great intent today. Whenever he bats with this intent he looks really good player. They were bowling in good areas. There was some help in the wicket. You have to as a batsman needs to survive the time which Rohit did very well. Speaking on the partnership he said there was lot of intent. They punished the bat, ball once the wicket settled down little. So they could drive good shot played by Ajinkya. Great partnership."