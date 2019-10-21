Ind vs SA: There was relentless pressure from Indian bowlers, says Proteas batsman

India displayed brilliant performance with the ball on Day three of the third and final test match against South Africa. Speaking on this, Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza said, "First half century for the national side, pretty happy was that, but also disappointing in the same breadth not having gone onto make use of that opportunity. It's been a tough day, disappointing for the side. We struggled to built partnership even under the time there was relentless pressure from the bowlers they were quite disciplined."