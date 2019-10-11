Ind vs SA: Partnership between Virat-Jadeja was fabulous, says Mayank Agarwal

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 11 (ANI): India dominated on day two of the second Test match against South Africa. After declaring their first innings at 601/5, Indian bowlers scalped three Proteas wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday. While addressing a press conference, Batsman Mayank Agarwal said, "I think the partnership between Virat and Jadeja was fabulous. If you are looking to win the games, you have that time to get 20 wickets." Virat Kohli smashed a career-best 254 not out while Ravindra Jadeja hit 91 runs.