Ind vs SA: Kagiso Rabada is getting back to top, says bowling coach on Proteas pacer's fantastic spell

After being put on the backfoot against India on the first day of the second Test match, South Africa bowling coach Vincent Barnes said that Kagiso Rabada is slowly showing signs of getting his mojo back as his post lunch session spell indicated. "It was fantastic to see him bowl (Kagiso Rabada), especially, the spell after lunch. I thought he bowled well in Visakhapatnam as well. Today, there were a lot of signs that he is getting to the top," said Barnes. India posted 273 runs at the loss of 3 wickets at the end of day one of the second Test in Pune. Pacer Kagiso Rabada scalped all the three wickets for South Africa.