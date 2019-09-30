Ind vs SA: Forgetting past achievements, Rahane look at fresh start

Ahead of the Test series between India and South Africa, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane who rolled the eyeballs of the people by his glittering performance against West-Indies said that he wants to start off fresh. "What is important for me is to stay in the moment, believe in my ability and look to contribute for my team. I don't put too much pressure on myself, what happened in West Indies is past and it is important to start off fresh," said Rahane. The three match India vs South Africa Test series begins on October 2.