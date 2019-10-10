Ind vs SA: We bowled quite well, says Proteas bowling coach on first day of Pune test

After being put on the backfoot against India at the end of the first day of the second Test match in Pune, South African bowling coach Vincent Barnes on Thursday said that the bowlers bowled quite well in the first session. "The window of fast bowlers was a little longer than Vizag. I thought we bowled quite well this morning," said Barnes. India posted 273 runs at the loss of 3 wickets at the end of day one of the second Test in Pune. Pacer Kagiso Rabada scalped all the three wickets for South Africa.