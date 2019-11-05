Ind vs Ban T20I: Bangladesh gave proper fight in last couple of matches, says Chahal
Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on November 05 appreciated Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim's performance. He also appreciated Bangladesh Team by saying that the team has given Team India a proper fight in last couple of matches. "We should appreciate them, they played really well. Bangladesh has given us a proper fight in the last couple of matches. They played really well, specially Mushfiqur (Rahim)," he said.