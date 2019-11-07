Ind vs Ban: Precautionary measures worked, match on time: Official on Cyclone 'Maha'

Saurashtra Cricket Association Secretary Himanshu Shah said the T20I between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot will start on expected time and precautionary measures have worked against the Cyclone Maha which was seen as a spoilsport. "Fortunately, the precautionary measures worked and there is no problem due to rains that happened yesterday. The ground and stadium are ready and the match will start at 7 pm," Shah told ANI.