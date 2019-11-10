Ind vs Ban: Losing wickets rapidly cost us the match, says Mahmudullah Riyad

After facing a 30-run loss against India in the final T20I of the three-match series, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said that losing wickets in a cluster cost them the match. "When we needed 49 runs off 30 balls, we had a chance but in the end, we lost wickets rapidly and that is what cost us the match. I am just disappointed that Naim played such a good inning, but we failed to win the match. If we would have won, it would have given Naim a lot of credit," said, Mahmudullah.