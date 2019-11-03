Ind vs Ban: Fans' excitement clashes with Delhi's air pollution ahead of 1st T20I

Ahead of 1st T20I match against India, Bangladeshi fans have started arriving at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 03. The smog and fog in Delhi have seen players wear face masks during the practice sessions. Still, the match will continue as scheduled. Some fans were disappointed with the weather, while speaking to ANI, a fan said, "We are here to see the match smog will ruin the excitement. In Delhi, only smog is all-around." "Smog will effect on the match. We will not see the match from far inside the stadium because of so much pollution in Delhi," another fan told ANI. Despite the various pollution problems in Delhi, a fan from Bangladesh seemed happy and was enjoying in the weather while singing a song in Bangla.