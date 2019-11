India pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday recorded the best-ever figures in the Twenty20 Internationals when he returned figures of six for seven runs against Bangladesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Chahar's 6 for 7 in 3.2 overs has bettered the previous record of 6 for 8 by Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis against Zimbabwe in 2012.