Ind vs Ban: Bangladesh team practices in Rajkot ahead of 2nd T20I

Bangladesh Cricket Team sweats it out and improved their skills ahead of their second T20 International match with Team India. The match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on November 7. There is also a threat of cyclone Maha which is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast. In the nail biting last-over match, Captain Mahmudullah finished off in style as Bangladesh beat India in the first T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi by 7 wickets.