Ind vs Aus: Team India gears up ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket team gears up ahead of three match ODI series against Australia. Team India was seen practicing in Sydney. The first ODI match begins on January 12. The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on January 15 and the third in Melbourne on January 18. India's squad against Australia - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.