Ind vs Aus: Fans hopeful of India's win in 4th ODI

The 4th ODI match between India and Australia is going to be played today Punjab Cricket Association Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium. The Indian team, led by Captain Virat Kohli, is leading the series with 2-1. The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will not be in action for the last two ODI's of series, including the Mohali match and this has disappointed many of his fans. Fans seem to be very excited about the match and have full faith in the Indian players that they will make India win proudly. A cricket fan said, "I am a big fan of Virat Kohli and I hope that he makes a century and makes India win". Another fan from UP said, "Rohit Sharma will score 200 again as he scored in the last match, India will definitely win."