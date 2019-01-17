Ind vs Aus: Bowlers are confident and clear in their plans, says Shikhar Dhawan

Ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia, Indian cricket team�s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said bowlers are very confident and have clear plans. Talking about the same, he said, "Our bowlers would feel more confident as they have twice bowled Aron Finch who was unable to perform well in the series. They must have seen the weakness of Aron Finch and have implemented their plans nicely and we are hitting the right areas and are not giving him singles that easily. And once you create that pressure to the batsman then he will take more risk to score more runs and there we will grab the opportunity." India would play against Australia in the third ODI on January 18.