Fans are hopeful of India's win as the second Test match entered day two on Saturday. Australia scored 277 runs for six on the opening day. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/35) and spinner Hanuma Vihari (2/53) took two wickets. The match is being held in Australia's Perth. Fans were seen cheering up team India with great enthusiasm outside the stadium. India is leading four matches Test series with 0-1.