IND vs AFG: Kohli becomes meme material, Twitterati interprets his expression

It was a gripping match between India and Afghanistan on Saturday at the ICC World Cup 2019. Indian captain Virat Kohli's expressions became a talking point online.

When Mohammed Shami tried to dismiss opener Hazratullah Zazai and appealed to Umpire. The umpire did not respond to the LBW appeal. Kohli then asked for a DRS review, but it went in Afghanistan's favour. The skipper was seen briefly arguing with the umpire before he appeared to be pleading with folded hands. Kohli's image from the match has gone viral and became the meme material