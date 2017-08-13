IND 374/7 | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 3rd Test Day 2: Pandya, Kuldeep Take Visitors Forward

After a competitive opening day of the third and final Test, teams will look to gain the upper hand on day two. Shikhar Dhawan smashed his career’s sixth Test ton as he and KL Rahul put up a solid opening stand. Stay with us as we bring to you the live score updates.

Malinda Pushpakumara led Sri Lanka’s fightback as he scalped three wickets. The home side looked out of sorts until spinners struck to put their side back in the contest. While Pushpakumara removed both the openers and Ajinkya Rahane, Lakshan Sandakan scalped two wickets. Pacer Vishwa Fernando then struck to dismiss Ravi Ashwin late in the day to make it even on day one. Also Catch- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming 3rd Test Match 2017

On day two, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya will resume India’s innings with both batting on 13 and one respectively. India will now look to go past at least 450-run mark. On the other hand, the home side will be eager to remove the remaining Indian batsmen.

If Sri Lanka manages to restrict India under 400, it will be a great achievement for the hosts considering the start India were off to. Also Catch- IND vs SL 3rd Test LIVE Score & Commentary

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.