IND 21/0 | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score 3rd Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Included as IND Opt to Bat

Hello and welcome to India.com’s live coverage of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. India have already won the series 2-0, so the final Test becomes a dead rubber. However, there s a lot at stake for the home side, and they will be looking to end on a high. Stay tuned for live score updates.

For India, it is good opportunity to register a whitewash against Sri Lanka. And if they manage to it will their first ever clean sweep in a series in Sri Lanka. So the Virat Kohli-led side will be itching to go out and create the history. Also Catch- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming 3rd Test Match 2017

Chances are for this Test, India might include bench-warmers from last two matches. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was suspended by ICC is likely to be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel who was flown in as cover. Ishant Sharma could get a game as well, and Umesh Yadav could well be rested for this fixture.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka faces injury concerns. Veteran spinner Rangan Hearth won’t take part in this match as he has been ruled out due to the back strain. Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out as well. The home side has included Dushmantha Chameera, and Lahiru Gamage in the side and both the pacer could make it to the playing XI straight away. Also Catch- IND vs SL 3rd Test LIVE Score & Commentary

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne.