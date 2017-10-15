IND 3-1 PAK | India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Updates Asia Cup 2017 Match

New Delhi: It’s a mother of all clashes! Yes, it is time for India vs Pakistan. The arch-rivals face-off in the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. As India take on Pakistan, the team will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. India currently occupies top spot in the Pool A points table.

India in their opening match defeated Japan 5-1 and then drubbed hosts Bangladesh 7-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, also handed Bangladesh a 7-0 defeat but then in their last match had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Japan.

The two sides met each other twice in June during the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London. India thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in the pool stage and then subsequently defeated them 6-1 in the classification match.

No surprises that India start as firm favourites, but when it is India and Pakistan the pressure of the big match makes it an even contest.

In Pool A, India and Pakistan occupy first and second place while Japan and Bangladesh are at third and fourth. Japan take on Bangladesh earlier in the day and the former are expected to win the match. So, that means in order to qualify for next round Pakistan will need at least a draw against India.

Meanwhile, India comes into the match a winning streak of five matches against Pakistan.

However, head to head both the teams have met each other in 169 games, with Pakistan winning 82 and India winning 57 of them. 30 matches between the two sides have ended in draws. And when it comes to Asia Cup encounters, Pakistan have won five out of six matches.