Increasing dominance, reputation of India in world is because of personality of PM Modi: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while addressing Indian diaspora at the Asean-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Singapore stated that the increasing dominance and reputation of India in the world is because of the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swaraj said in whichever country PM Modi goes, he makes strong individual friendship in addition to establishing good relations between two countries. Further speaking, she said her heart fills with immense pride when she hears that Non Resident Indians are good neighbours, hard working people and are law abiding citizens.