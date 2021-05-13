Increase Gap Between Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks: Govt Panel

A government panel – the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) – has recommended increasing the gap between the two doses of Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, to 12-16 weeks, media reports said on Thursday, 13 May, citing sources.

However, no change has been recommended in the interval between two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The current interval for Covishield is 6-8 weeks, while for Covaxin it is 4-6 weeks.

The recommendation to increase the interval for Covishield comes amid a shortage in vaccine doses being reported across the country.

According to the sources, the NTAGI also recommended that those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer their vaccination for six months after recovery.

The panel has also reportedly said that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine, while lactating women can be eligible for jabs anytime after delivery.

The recommendations will now have to be approved by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA).

