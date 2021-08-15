Need to increase collective power of small farmers, make them nation's pride: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): As India celebrates the 75th Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is high time when the country needs to apply scientific research and suggestions to the agriculture sector to provide food security to the nation and to increase food production. The Prime Minister also said that the country must increase the collective power of small farmers and make them the nation's pride. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "It is time we apply scientific research and suggestions in our agriculture sector. We need to reap all its benefits. It will not just provide food security to the nation, but will also increase food produce"."Over 80 per cent of the farmers in the country owns less than 2 hectare land. Now the decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind. The ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ takes care of the small expenses of the small farmers. More than Rs 1.5 lakh crores have been deposited directly to the bank accounts of over10 crore farmer families so far," PM Modi added.