Income tax refunds worth over Rs 70,000 crore issued to tax payers in Q1: Piyush Goyal

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference on steps taken for reducing tax litigation in New Delhi on Thursday. During his address, the Union Minister said, "First time in the history of India, the first quarter from April to June, 99% refunds have been dispatched to people who received them whilst sitting at home. I also received my refund cheque sitting at home. Nearly Rs 70,000 crore of amount has been refunded, maybe this is the first time that a government has given this huge amount in Income tax refund in the first quarter."