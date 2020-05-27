Income Tax Commissioner Keshav Saxena Commits Suicide in Delhi, Was Reportedly Suffering From Depression

New Delhi, May 27: In a tragic incident, a principal tax commissioner posted at Income Tax office in the national capital committed suicide. According to a Times of India report, the commissioner Keshav Saxena was found hanging in his bedroom using a bedsheet. A suicide note was also found by his family members from his room.

Also Read | Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundrra Pays Condolence, Says 'We Need to Care About People Around Us'

The deceased was found hanging in his room by his wife in the morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Saxena was posted at the Income-tax office in ITO. Police after examining the suicide note found that the deceased was suffering from depression over some professional issues. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack.

In a similar shocking incident a few days back, a 20-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. According to a tweet by ANI, the boy ended his life after his parents denied to recharge his mobile internet pack. Earlier this month, in another incident, from MP a 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide after being beaten and forced to drink urine by several people from a Dalit community

Also Read | Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide