Incidents That Led To India’s Abysmal 142nd Ranking On World Press Freedom Index

India’s journalists have a tough job. They are generally underpaid, overworked and often at the risk of being physically attacked.

Compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, which saw India’s rank slip to the 142nd position in a list of 180 countries, is indicative of the culture of fear and threat that has become common in the press landscape in India.

“There have been constant press freedom violations, including police violence against journalists, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials,” said RSF.

The index does not take into account the quality of journalism, it looks into the freedom that the press has in a country.

Here’s a look into some instances in recent history that justify India’s ranking on the index:

SLAPP Against The Wire, NDTV And Others

In 2018, Reliance Infrastructure, owned by Anil Ambani, filed a lawsuit against The Wire for Rs 6,000 crore for its reportage of the Rafale deal controversy.

In addition to this, four Anil Ambani-owned ventures had filed 28 defamation lawsuits in 2018 alone, most of them against media organizations.

Ambani also went after NDTV, slapping them with a Rs 10,000 crore lawsuit for its reporting on the Rafale deal. The Telegraph even called it “the largest defamation blitz in recent memory in the country.”

Lawsuits such as the ones mentioned above are called strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP). The person filing such lawsuits knows that chances of them winning the case are slim.

But winning such cases is not their goal to begin with.

Such cases stretch out for years, with mounting legal costs having to be covered by the accused until they eventually give in to the threats. The goal here is to silence critics, intimidate them to stifle dissent in public, so much so, that critics would think twice before criticising anyone on a public platform.

BBC Journalist Attacked By Police

Bushra Sheikh, a BBC reporter, was covering the unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia which was sparked by the Citizenship Amendment Act in December when she was attacked by the police in Delhi. This was just one of the many ways the Delhi Police poorly dealt with the anti-CAA protests.

“The police took away my phone and broke it. A male cop pulled my hair. They hit me with a baton and when I asked them for my phone, they hurled abuses at me,” said Sheikh.

We’ve all always known Delhi is not the safest place on Earth for women, but it’s chilling to know that even women who are doing their damn job to report injustices would be subjected to arbitrary attacks by authorities who are supposed to protect, not to provoke.

