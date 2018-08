London, Aug 9 (IANS) The start of the second Test between India and England has been delayed following incessant rain at the Lord's here on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), both the teams decided to take an early lunch break after more than one hour of play has been lost.

India trail the five-Test rubber 0-1 after losing the opener at Edgbaston by 31 runs.

--IANS

tri/sed