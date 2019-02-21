Imran orders Pakistan Army to 'respond to aggression by India'

Islamabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday told the Pakistan Army to respond "decisively and comprehensively" to any aggression or misadventure by India amid rising tensions between the two neighbours after a Kashmiri suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel.

According to Geo News, Khan issued the directives during a meeting of the National Security Committee which discussed the country's security situation due to heightened tensions with India after the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

A statement issued after the meeting and cited by Geo News said: "Pakistan was not involved in any way, means or form in the said incident... The incident was conceived, planned and executed indigenously."

The Prime Minister directed both the Ministry of Interior and security institutions to immediately accelerate actions on ground, the report said.

The armed forces of Pakistan have been authorised to "respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India", the statement said.

It said Pakistan had earlier sincerely offered investigation of the incident as well as the offer for a dialogue on the issue of terrorism among other disputed issues.

Khan in a televised speech on Tuesday denied his country's involvement in the suicide bombing and sought "actionable intelligence", which was termed by India as "lame excuse".

"We expect India to positively respond to the offers. Based on the investigation or any tangible evidence provided, the State of Pakistan shall take action against anyone found using our soil," the Thursday statement read.

It further cited Khan as saying that "we are determined to demonstrate to our people that the State is capable of protecting them and believes that monopoly of violence stays with State".

--IANS

soni/mr