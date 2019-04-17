Imran Khan's statement on PM Modi could be Congress' ploy: Sitharaman

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement 'India-Pak have better chance of settling Kashmir issue only if Modi's BJP wins' said, "Such statements come around elections in India and also there have been eminent Congress leaders who've gone there to seek help 'Modi hatane ke liye madad karo business'. I wonder if this is also part of scheme of things which have been put forth by the Congress' side."