Imran Khan's demand for actionable intelligence on Pulwama a lame excuse: India

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India on Tuesday rejected as "false allegation" Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's insinuation that India's response to the Pulwama terror attack would be determined by the coming Lok Sabha elections and demanded "credible and visible action" against the perpetrators of the attack.

The External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, termed as "lame excuse" Khan's demand for "actionable intelligence" concerning the Pulwama terror attack and said Pakistan should take "credible and visible action" against the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups, operating from areas under its control.

Responding to Khan's remarks on Tuesday that Pakistan will certainly retaliate if India declares war after the suicide bombing in Kashmir and his seeking "actionable intelligence" to take action against those involved, MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar said disclaiming any link between "terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan."

The government said it is regrettable that the Pakistan Prime Minister has insinuated that India's response to the terrorist attack is determined by the forthcoming general elections.

"India rejects this false allegation. India's democracy is a model for the world, which Pakistan would never understand. Pakistan should stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under their control," the statement said.

"We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families," the statement said.

The statement said the Pakistan Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime.

"It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse."

The government said in the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. "Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of 'guaranteed action' ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan," the statement said.

Referring to Khan's remarks about Naya Pakistan with a new thinking, the government said "in this `Naya Pakistan', Ministers of the current government publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafeez Saeed who have been proscribed by the United Nations".

On Khan's call for dialogue and his expressing readiness to talk about terrorism, the government said India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

"Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism," the statement said.

