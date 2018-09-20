Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, calls for resumption of dialogue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, has called for resumption of dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad. Prime Minister Modi, last month, had written to Prime Minister Khan congratulating him on taking charge as country's 22nd PM. Responding to the congratulatory message, Khan has written: "I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in 'constructive engagement.' It was in this spirit that Pakistan's Minister of Law and Information attended the funeral of Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Mr Vajpayee contributed in trying to bring a positive change in our bilateral relations and was also a major proponent of a strong SAARC for building bridges and developing ties." The details of the letter have come out a day after a Border Security Force trooper's bullet-ridden body was found at the India-Pakistan International Boundary in Jammu.