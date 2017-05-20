Imran Khan urges JIT to trace Sharif's business interests in India

Islamabad, May 20 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should trace the business interests of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in India and other countries, a media report said on Saturday.

Speaking at a public meeting, he alleged that "Nawaz Sharif and company" were looting the wealth of the country as did the East India Company in the subcontinent, Dawn news reported.

"The Pakistani PM had to be accountable to the masses over his business interests in foreign countries", the report said.

Khan said that Sharif had "lost the confidence of people of Pakistan".

He alleged the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had been "withheld after Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal visited Pakistan and met the PM".

--IANS

akansha/ruwa/bg