Imran Khan seeks expedition of CPEC projects

Islamabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed on expediting projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country.

Chairing a meeting here, Khan reviewed progress of the CPEC projects in industrial development, special economic zones, road projects, agriculture development, infrastructure development and Gwadar port development.

He said that early completion of the CPEC-related projects was in great interest of Pakistan and it will bring huge socio-economic opportunities to the people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan-China cooperation in industrial and agriculture sectors would help Islamabad tap its potential in these areas.

He also directed chairperson of the country's board of investment to present comprehensive recommendations on speedy development of special economic zones within four weeks time and decided to form CPEC Business Advisory Council to give recommendations to the government regarding the project.

The $60 billion CPEC is a key project of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative. India is opposed to the corridor whose planned route is through the disputed Kashmir held by Pakistan.

--IANS

