Imran Khan is raising Kashmir issue to distract attention from its domestic failings: Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi President Manoj Tiwari on August 30 slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacking India on abrogation of Article 370 and his call for 'jihad and inciting violence in India' statement. He said that Khan is trying to internationalise the issue of Kashmir to distract attention from its domestic failings. On August 29, India strongly condemned 'highly irresponsible' statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the provocative statements include 'call for jihad and inciting violence in India'.